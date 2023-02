Air Raid Sirens Blared For Dramatic Effect During Biden's Visit To Kiev Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News, Air raid sirens blared for dramatic effect during Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev to meet President Zelensky, despite there being no reports of missile strikes. The crescendo of noise…



#pauljosephwatson #summitnews #air #joebidens #observers #hollywood # #alexmarquardt #kevintober #russian