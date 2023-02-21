Jansen Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere’s Brother and ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor, Dies at 28
Jansen Panettiere, brother to actress Hayden Panettiere and an actor on series like The Walking Dead and Everybody Hates Chris, has died. He was 28. Kasey Kitchen, a rep for Jansen’s sister Hayden, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death is unknown and no other details…
