David Cicilline To Resign From Congress; Rhode Island Lawmaker Championed Antitrust Bills To Curb Power Of Big Tech

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who has championed a set of antitrust bills to curb the power of big tech, said that he plans to resign from Congress on June 1 to take a job at a non profit foundation. Cicilline will serve as president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “The chance to lead the…



#davidcicilline #cicilline #kenbuck #google #thomasmassie #rky #donaldtrump #providencecicilline #screenactorsguild #providence