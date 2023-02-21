John McEnroe Says It Would Be ‘A Damn Shame’ If Novak Djokovic Isn’t Permitted To Play American Tournaments
John McEnroe says it would be “absurd” and “a damn shame” if Novak Djokovic isn’t allowed to compete in the upcoming tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami — or the U.S. Open later this year. Djokovic, 35, is currently unable to fly to the U.S. as an unvaccinated foreigner and thus would be…
