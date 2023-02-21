Are Marlyne Barrett And S. Epatha Merkerson From Chicago Med Friends In Real Life?
Published
Learn More Are Marlyne Barrett And S. Epatha Merkerson From Chicago Med Friends In Real Life? Starring together on a hit TV show is no guarantee that you'll be friends in real life, and it's just as true for "Chicago Med" as any other. There's a long history of iconic TV duos who didn't get along,…
#marlynebarrett #sepathamerkerson #chicagomed #davidduchovny #gilliananderson #xfiles #williamshatner #georgetakei #gaffneymedicalcenter #maggielockwood