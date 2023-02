AP Photo/Butch Dill, File. Donald Trump’s latest attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) did not go over very well with some of his supporters. In a pair of Truth Social messages posted on Tuesday, Trump tore into DeSantis and Fox News. Trump, a rabid consumer of media coverage, blasted “RINO…



#apphotobutchdillfile #donaldtrumps #florida #rondesantis #truthsocial #trump #desantis #rinonetworkfoxnews #statenisland #trumps