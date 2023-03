Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi has already met with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta to discuss a potential return to the club, according to a report. Jorge Messi oversaw his son's 2000 move to the Catalans from Newell's Old Boys in Rosario, Argentina when the seven-time Ballon…



#lionelmessi #jorgemessi #barcelona #joanlaporta #catalans #newelloldboys #rosario #argentina #ballon #lamasia