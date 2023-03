The Seattle Times On the morning of Jan. 26, as two Alaska Airlines flights from Seattle to Hawaii lifted off six minutes apart, the pilots each felt a slight bump and the flight attendants at the back of the cabin heard a scraping noise. As the noses of both Boeing 737s lifted skyward on takeoff,…



#seattletimes #alaskaairlines #seattle #hawaii #boeing737s #bretpeyton #alaska #peyton #airforce #billynolen