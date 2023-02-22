Why Young Thug's popularity is making his court case so complex

Watch VideoThere's no end in sight for the high-profile racketeering case against rapper Young Thug, as the jury selection for the trial is expected to last several more months.
The Fulton County, Georgia chief judge said earlier this month that around 1,200 jurors will be summoned over the next couple weeks with the goal of...
Watch VideoThere's no end in sight for the high-profile racketeering case against rapper Young Thug, as the jury selection for the trial is expected to last several more months.