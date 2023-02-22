Kiefer Sutherland Is Brought in to Save the World in ‘Rabbit Hole’ Trailer

Kiefer Sutherland is back and channeling some Jack Bauer vibes in his upcoming TV series. After a mysterious teaser trailer, the official first look at Sutherland’s forthcoming Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole reveals more about the 24 hero’s next leading role. In Rabbit Hole, launching March 26,…



#kiefersutherland #jackbauer #sutherland #rabbithole #johnweir #johnrequa #glennficarra #charliegogolak #designatedsurvivors #huntbaldwin