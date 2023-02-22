‘Summer House’ Hits Milestone For Latino Representation With Two Cast Members On Screen

Summer House is making huge strides in presenting a diversified cast and last night’s episode hit a milestone with two full-time Latino cast members sharing the screen for the first time. Long-time cast member Danielle Olivera made her first appearance of the season in the second episode of the…



#summerhouse #latino #danielleolivera #bravo #chrisleoni #leoni #kylecooke #samanthafeher #puertorican #spanish