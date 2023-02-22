Trump Defends Kim Jong-un, Says Communist Despot ‘Feels Threatened’ by U.S. Military Exercises with South Korea
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File Former President Donald Trump defended North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un late Tuesday night while panning a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise, which occurred a day after the communist state fired a test missile that landed between the Korean peninsula and Japan.…
