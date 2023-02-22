Putin blames West for starting the War
Published
Day 363. Today, we analyse Vladimir Putin's speech to the nation, look at the most recent intelligence reports on the situation on ...
#vladimirputin
Published
Day 363. Today, we analyse Vladimir Putin's speech to the nation, look at the most recent intelligence reports on the situation on ...
#vladimirputin
Since Joe Biden has been in the White House the appearance of approaching ever closer to World War Three has evolved to be an..
It was a month into Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.