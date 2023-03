Learn More SNL's Most Controversial Sketches Of All Time "Saturday Night Live" is, by all accounts, a well-oiled machine. Anyone who can produce a live weekly 90-minute sketch comedy and music show every year for nearly 50 years must know what they're doing. The fact that the vast majority of…



#snl #saturdaynightlive #elviscostello #sineadoconnor #catholicchurch #justinbieber #charlesrocket #kristenstewart #samuelljackson #lornemichaels