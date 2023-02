Learn More Bella Ramsey's Mom Knew About Her Game Of Thrones Demise Before She Did Fans of HBO's "The Last of Us" will know Bella Ramsey best as the sarcastic and foul-mouthed teenager Ellie, a girl whose immunity to a mutant fungal infection makes her the last hope for humanity's survival, and…



#bellaramsey #hbo #lastofus #pedropascal #lyannamormont #gameofthrones #jonsnow #kitharington #sansastark #sophieturner