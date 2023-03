Pink is back in business with Trustfall, an album that’s at or en route to the top of the charts around the globe. And when she hits the road in support of it, you’ll know about it. Everything in Alecia Moore’s world, it seems, is shiny and large, colorful. Pink, even. The Philly native is a total…



#aleciamoores #chrisstapleton #justsayimsorry #moore #whenigetthere #rca #golden1center #sacramento