WPP-Owned Motion Content Group Rebrands As GroupM Motion Entertainment In North America, Shifting Toward Premium Content

Motion Content Group, an industrious producer and co-financier of Love Island, Wynonna Earp and some 1,800 other series globally, is rebranding as GroupM Motion Entertainment in North America. The move comes amid a broader pivot toward premium programming. Motion Content, already well-established…



#motioncontentgroup #loveisland #wynonnaearp #motionentertainment #motioncontent #richardfoster #foster #kirkmcdonald #viacom #channel5