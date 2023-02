I love a good market sell-off, especially when it comes to durable dividend paying names that have stood the test of time. With the market having been down for three straight weeks and after this Tuesday's sell-off, there are certainly a lot of names worth diving into. For some investors, however,…



#nysearca #financials #consumerdefensive #pharmaceuticals #amazon #amzn #texasinstruments #txn #merck #mrk