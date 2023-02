Russian troops who advanced on Kyiv at the start of Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine had reportedly brought parade uniforms with them in expectation of a victory within days. One year on, no such uniforms have been donned, thanks to Ukrainian resilience, Western assistance and…



#russian #vladimirputin #ukraine #kherson #kharkiv #fears #volodymrzelensky #russians #dalebuckner #globalguardian