Venice canals nearly run dry as Italy set to face drought conditions

Watch VideoVenice, Italy, is a city known for its enchanting canals that create paths where boats and traditional gondolas glide across the waterways, using them for transportation throughout the city.
Now, after weeks of dry weather, officials are worried after some of the canals have nearly dried up.
Scientists and...
Watch VideoVenice, Italy, is a city known for its enchanting canals that create paths where boats and traditional gondolas glide across the waterways, using them for transportation throughout the city.