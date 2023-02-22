Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last’ Helps Him Be First on All Five Billboard Country Charts

Morgan Wallen leads all five of Billboard’s country charts (dated Feb. 25), becoming the first artist to achieve the quintuple domination since Luke Combs nearly four years ago. Wallen’s “Last Night” tops the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs list for a second week, with 28.3…



