Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals Nigerian name and its surprising meaning

Giannis Antetokounmpo and comedian Hasan Minhaj have spoken about the origins of their names in a new digital short for WhatsApp. The 28-year-old NBA All-Star, who is a power forward with Milwaukee Bucks, said he has to deal with the constant mispronunciation of his name and that, in fact, he has…



#giannisantetokounmpo #hasanminhaj #whatsapp #nbaallstar #milwaukeebucks #nigerian #minhaj #allstarcelebritygame #antetokounmpo #yoruba