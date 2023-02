Is the latest Ethereum rally a bull trap or the start of a fresh bull market? Here’s what the ETH-taker buy-sell ratio says about it. Ethereum Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Has Fallen Below 1 Recently An analyst in a CryptoQuant post pointed out that the recent sentiment has been bearish according to the…



#ethereum #eth #ethereumtaker #cryptoquant #taker #smaethereum #sma