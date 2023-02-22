Trump Investigations Expand: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Subpoenaed In Jan. 6 Probe, Report Says

A special counsel has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump and the Jan 6. riot, the New York Times reported Wednesday, as the already-unprecedented criminal probe draws even closer to the former president. Special counsel Jack…



#ivankatrump #jaredkushner #donaldtrump #jacksmith #trump #trumps #times #capitol #departmentofjustice #kushner