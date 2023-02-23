Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disliked more than Prince Andrew in America

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are more disliked in America than Prince Andrew in the aftermath of the duke's book Spare. Harry's popularity in the U.S. has sunk 48 points since December and Meghan's 40 points giving them net approval ratings of -10 for the duke and -17 for the duchess, according…



#meghanmarkle #princeandrew #spare #redfieldwilton #virginiagiuffre #dukeofyork #jeffreyepstein #yougov #queenelizabethii #meghan