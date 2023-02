Yves here. The geopolitical war of the Titans is having the effect of diverting attention from our true existential crisis, climate change. And the data and analyses on global warming are coming in on the gloomy end of the spectrum. Projection for 2090-2099 of the number of weeks per year where…



#titans #katherinehayhoe #arizona #kansas #bidens #epa #jameshansen #abstract #fig #ghg