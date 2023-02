Here are some of the most active stocks in premarket trading on Thursday. U.S. stock futures are pointing to a stronger start. Alibaba’s stock BABA, rose 4% as fiscal third-quarter earnings at the Chinese internet giant beat expectations. Nvidia shares NVDA, climbed 10% as the microchip maker…



#baba #nvidia #nvda #jpmorgan #etsy #dg #ebay #truist #unitysoftware