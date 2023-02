Gisele Bündchen is moving onward and upward after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, and gracing the cover of Vogue Italia's March 2023 issue is proof that her stock is on the rise while Brady seems to be plowing a lonely furrow in the wake of his (second) retirement announcement. The former…



#giselebündchen #nfl #tombrady #vogueitalia #brazilian #riocarnival #vogue #ludovicdesaintsernin #givenchy #janetjackson