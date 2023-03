Shell SHEL-N Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan has created a senior role of chief of staff as part of a management overhaul to improve performance after technical problems and other disruption, three company sources said. The chief of staff, the first in Shell’s 115-year-old history, is the…



#waelsawan #sawan #prelude #lng #pernis #netherlands #ukraine #katiejackson #richardtallant #qatarshell