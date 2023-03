Chobani's decision to pull its initial public offering was one of the best decisions the company has ever made, CEO Hamdi Ulukaya told FOX Business. The purveyor of Greek-style yogurt has been a fully private company since being founded by Ulukaya in 2005. Even though it has remained privately…



#hamdiulukaya #greek #ulukaya #leadsturkey #syria #ukraine #getfoxbusiness