Forget Lucid Overtaking Tesla, Analyst Says EV Maker May Instead Be Headed For Titanic's Fate - Lucid Gr

Lucid Group Inc. LCID reported late on Wednesday below-consensus revenue for the fourth quarter and issued a weak production forecast for 2023, sending its shares down by over 9% in after-hours trading. What Happened: Following the earnings call, Future Fund’s Gary Black said, “Listening to Peter…



#lucidgroupinc #futurefunds #garyblack #lucidair #teslaincs #tslamodelsplaid #bugattichiron #ducati #lgenergysolutions #samsung