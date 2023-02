A new drug is spreading rapidly in popularity across many U.S. states, and is causing skin-rotting symptoms in its wake. Xylazine, also known as "tranq", "tranq dope", or the "zombie drug", has seen increasing usage across major U.S. cities, notably San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and Los…



#xylazine #philadelphia #districtofcolumbia #fentanyl #dea #traceymccann #skynews #narcan #pennsylvania #maryland