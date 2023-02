Getty Images US crude oil prices could climb to $90 to $95 per barrel in the next six months, according to CIBC's Rebecca Babin. That represents a 25% surge from current levels. But she also told CNBC that a $100-per-barrel price for crude is "overzealous." US crude oil prices could climb as much…



#cibc #rebeccababin #westtexas #brent #babin #russian