Dr. Seuss holiday favorite 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' is getting a sequel this fall

The cover of "How the Grinch Lost Christmas!" Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books The holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" is getting a sequel this year. Random House and Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced the follow up, slated for September. The story is the latest…



#randomhousechildren #randomhouse #seussenterprises #theodor #drseussgeisel #theodorgeisel #geisel #alastairheim #aristidesruiz #alicejonaitis