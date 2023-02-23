Dr. Seuss holiday favorite 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' is getting a sequel this fall

Dr. Seuss holiday favorite 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' is getting a sequel this fall

Upworthy

Published

The cover of "How the Grinch Lost Christmas!" Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books The holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" is getting a sequel this year. Random House and Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced the follow up, slated for September. The story is the latest…

#randomhousechildren #randomhouse #seussenterprises #theodor #drseussgeisel #theodorgeisel #geisel #alastairheim #aristidesruiz #alicejonaitis

Full Article