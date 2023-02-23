Nicki Minaj Announces New Single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze,’ Unveils Sizzling Cover Art
Make way for the Queen of Rap. Nicki Minaj is returning with her first solo single of 2023, a track called “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” coming March 3. The rapper announced the track Thursday (Feb. 23) with behind-the-scenes clips from a music video shoot, afterward posting the single’s official artwork…
