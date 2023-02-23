FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on new criminal charges, including 300 illegal political contributions

By Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle | CNN Federal prosecutors announced four new criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto trading platform FTX, expanding his potential liability in what authorities allege is a billion-dollar fraud. The new charges, unsealed in a…



#karascannell #laurendelvalle #sambankmanfried #ftx #cryptoking #damianwilliams #southerndistrict #bankmanfried #alamedaresearchs #paloalto