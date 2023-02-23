Stephen A. Smith Slams Alabama Basketball Star Owning Gun: ‘If You Didn’t Have That Firearm… a 23-Year-Old Young Lady Probably Would Still Be Alive’
Published
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blasted Alabama star Brandon Miller for possessing a firearm that was later allegedly used in the death of a woman. In mid-January, former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis allegedly shot and killed Jamea Jonae Harris. On Tuesday, police told a…
#espn #stephenasmith #brandonmiller #dariusmiles #michaellynndavis #jameajonaeharris #miles #miller #southcarolina #columbia