Magic Mountain Closes As Snow Begins To Fall North Of Los Angeles
Published
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles closed today due to “inclement weather,” according to a park statement. Local station KTLA reported its radar showed, “lower level snow in areas of Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, La Crecenta and La Cañada Flintridge” at about 5 a.m. this…
#santaclarita #ktla #simivalley #lacrecenta #lacañadaflintridge #magicmountain #aeuromodel #cbslosangeles #dittodisneyland #anaheim