An Anaheim company is recalling 2 million air fryers sold across the United States after numerous reports of the devices overheating, catching fire, melting, and in some cases, burning their owners. Atekcity Corp., the company behind the Cosori air fryer, has logged 205 such reports with at least…



#anaheim #atekcitycorp #cosori #cpsc #tickermortgage #cp158af #cp158 #cp158afrxw #caf #cp137