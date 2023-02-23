Lewis Capaldi’s Fans Help Finish ‘Someone You Loved’ As He Experiences Tourette’s Mid-Concert

Here to get him through it all. Lewis Capaldi got a powerful assist from his fans at a concert in Germany on Tuesday (Feb. 21) after his Tourette’s syndrome appeared to start affecting him mid-song. Related 2023 Brit Awards Host Apologizes for Introducing Lewis Capaldi as 'Sam Capaldi' 02/23/2023…



#lewiscapaldi #tourette #samcapaldi #someoneyouloved #frankfurt #tiktok #instagramlive #katharinashry