‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Says Ariana Grande & The Weeknd’s ‘Die for You’ Remix Is ‘Proof’ of This

‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Says Ariana Grande & The Weeknd’s ‘Die for You’ Remix Is ‘Proof’ of This

Upworthy

Published

Director Jon M. Chu is letting everyone know that Ariana Grande is not trapped in his basement while filming the upcoming movie musical for Wicked. The proof? The Weeknd is releasing the official remix for “Die for You” — featuring Grande — on Friday. “Proof that I am not holding @arianagrande…

#jonmchu #arianagrande #wicked #dieforyou #instagramstories #grandes #congrats #goodwitch #grande #tiktok

Full Article