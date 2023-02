Convicted murderer Donald Dillbeck used his last words to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before being executed in the state's first use of the death penalty in over three years. Dillbeck, 59, died by lethal injection at 6:13 p.m. local time on Thursday evening at Florida's Union Correctional…



#donalddillbeck #florida #rondesantis #raiford #dillbeck #desantis #michelleglady #pecan #tallahassee #democrat