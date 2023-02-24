Succession: next season of HBO hit will be the last, creator confirms

Succession, the critically acclaimed satirical drama about a media mogul and his family’s fight over his legacy, is set to end with the upcoming fourth season. Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong told the New Yorker in an interview that “there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never…



#jessearmstrong #newyorker #succession #hbo #skyatlantic #bingeandfoxtel #peepshowandfreshmeat #briancox #jeremystrong #nicholasbraun