Ahead Of Their Lucrative T20 Women’s League, India Are On The Cusp Of Sustained Success

A giddy Jay Shah, Indian cricket chief and the sport's de facto leader, couldn't contain his excitement in the terraces at the picturesque Newlands ground in Cape Town. It was hard to fault him momentarily shedding diplomacy with India seemingly on the cusp of mowing down a hefty target of 173 in…



#jayshah #capetown #t20worldcup #harmanpreetkaur #jemimahrodrigues #mcg #shah #womenpremierleague #t20 #viacom