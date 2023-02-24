Canada has firepower to invest billions in green transition, analysts say

Canada has the firepower to invest billions of dollars in the green transition over the coming years to make it more competitive with the United States, analysts said, while also ensuring its public finances stay on a sustainable path. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fiscal room in this year's…



#justintrudeau #randallbartlett #desjardins #finance #chrystiafreeland #freeland #ira #rebekahyoung #scotiabank #williamfoster