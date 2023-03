Facebook jail is about to get less crowded. Under a new set of policies revealed this Thursday, parent company Meta says it’s now harder for users to wind up with their Facebook accounts suspended for lesser violations of its rules. Those changes come after years of pushback from civil society…



#meta #oversightboard #facebookjail #monikabickert #markzuckerberg #facebookpapers #pakistan #oversightboards #supremecourt #gizmodo