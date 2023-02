The trial of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife and son, has become prominent on TikTok as self-styled sleuths try to crack the case on the platform. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, were shot and killed on June 7, 2021.…



#alexmurdaugh #tiktok #paulmurdaugh #colletoncounty #southcarolina #snapchatmemories #alex #google #whaley #buster