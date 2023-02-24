America just dropped new sanctions on Russia on the 1-year anniversary of the Ukraine invasion: 'We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes'
Published
The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury…
#russian #ukraine #groupofseven #unitedarabemirates #switzerland #treasury #janetyellen #g20 #bengaluru #kremlin