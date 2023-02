Did you hear? The TechCrunch Live crew is taking a virtual trip to the Northeast. On Monday, February 27 (that’s in a couple days!), we’re hosting a special, extended TechCrunch Live event focused on Boston, and you’re invited to participate. Register for the free event right here. The event…



#techcrunchlive #northeast #boston #mattcaulfield #gregdracon #406ventures #bostons #oort #ksoc #threatx