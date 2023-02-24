The Incentives For Serie A Sides Juventus And Roma To Progress In The UEFA Europa League

Today, the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland hosted the UEFA Europa League draw, with two Italian teams, Juventus and Roma, tuned in to discover their next opponent in the tournament’s Round of 16. Juventus will battle Bundesliga side Freiburg, while Jose Mourinho’s men will take on…



#switzerland #uefaeuropaleague #italian #juventus #freiburg #josemourinhos #laligasrealsociedad #seriea #ligue #stade